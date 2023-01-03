Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $55,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $115,000. United Bank raised its holdings in BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $302,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK stock opened at $717.61 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $927.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $702.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $658.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $107.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

