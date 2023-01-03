JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Down 20.8% in December

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 6,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $717,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,324.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 37,898 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 47,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of JBGS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.94. 884,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,529. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $31.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.93.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.01%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

