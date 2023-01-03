John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Short Interest Up 12.4% in December

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,500 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the November 30th total of 147,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Down 0.8 %

JBSS traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $80.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,410. The company has a market cap of $930.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.33. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $92.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.04.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 22.24%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $218,535.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at $86,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $218,535.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at $86,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $509,867.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

See Also

