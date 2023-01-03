John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Shares Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,420 shares during the quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.20% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 76,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 76,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $350,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.59. 1,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,611. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.74. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $36.82.

