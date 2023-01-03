Joystick (JOY) Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00002213 BTC on major exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $75.62 million and $77,300.49 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00039105 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00019311 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00228863 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.38733958 USD and is down -4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $52,079.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

