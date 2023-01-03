JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) to Sell

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $275.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.

Roche Stock Performance

Shares of RHHVF traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $311.48. The stock had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650. Roche has a 12 month low of $299.01 and a 12 month high of $430.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.47.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.