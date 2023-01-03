JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) to Sell

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $275.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.
Roche Stock Performance
Shares of RHHVF traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $311.48. The stock had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650. Roche has a 12 month low of $299.01 and a 12 month high of $430.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.47.
Roche Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roche (RHHVF)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.