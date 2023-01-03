Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the November 30th total of 8,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,062,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $192,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 813,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,054,900.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,186 shares of company stock worth $5,204,575 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

