Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Short Interest Update

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the November 30th total of 4,640,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 309,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.

Katapult Trading Down 7.5 %

KPLT traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. 806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,517. Katapult has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce Taragin acquired 23,034 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,410.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 177,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,832.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bruce Taragin purchased 23,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,410.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 177,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,832.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Hirsch purchased 137,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $155,555.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,718.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 289,407 shares of company stock worth $313,214. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Katapult Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Katapult during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the first quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter worth $76,000. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

