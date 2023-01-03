Kava (KAVA) One Day Volume Hits $53.50 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Kava has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $235.04 million and $53.50 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00003828 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00068580 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00061211 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001110 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008088 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023494 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.
Kava Profile
KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 367,669,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,705,342 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.
Buying and Selling Kava
