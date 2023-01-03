KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Up 6.4%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) shares were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 232,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,038,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.
BEKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KE from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.
KE Stock Up 5.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23.
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
