KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Up 6.4%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) shares were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 232,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,038,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KE from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

Get KE alerts:

KE Stock Up 5.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23.

Institutional Trading of KE

KE Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KE by 61.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,275,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,589,000 after buying an additional 14,505,095 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of KE by 360.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,440,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519,869 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 523.7% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,713,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of KE by 227.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KE by 232.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597,610 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.