Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Shares Gap Up to $15.73

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.73, but opened at $16.98. Kennedy-Wilson shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 3,162 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 95,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 118,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

See Also

