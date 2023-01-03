KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Short Interest Up 10.2% in December

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,310,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the November 30th total of 17,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. 12,443,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,506,876. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

