Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.94. The company had a trading volume of 912,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,016. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $202.67.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 412.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 236,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.75.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

