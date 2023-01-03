Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Keysight Technologies Stock Performance
KEYS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.94. The company had a trading volume of 912,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,016. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $202.67.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 412.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 236,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.75.
Keysight Technologies Company Profile
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.