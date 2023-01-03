Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.98

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 15750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Institutional Trading of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVSC. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 506,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 93.9% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 1.7% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 478,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.