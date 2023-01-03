Kin (KIN) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kin (KIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Kin has a market capitalization of $14.44 million and approximately $243,353.07 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Kin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002989 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 58.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007850 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00462946 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.32 or 0.02230222 BTC.
Kin Token Profile
Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,117,205,856,150 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org.
Buying and Selling Kin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.