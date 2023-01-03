Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Up 16.8% in December

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Kingsway Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 15.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 55.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,613,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after acquiring an additional 221,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Kingsway Financial Services stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,620. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $193.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. Kingsway Financial Services has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $8.60.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a return on equity of 71.79% and a net margin of 32.46%.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.