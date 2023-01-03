Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in December

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,460,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 50,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 572,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 25,976 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 94,734 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 806.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,208,581 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $1,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KGC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 16,244,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,126,423. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

