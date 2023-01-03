KlayUniverse Price Hits $0.0415 on Top Exchanges (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $2.29 million and $1,327.78 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded down 31% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.04488311 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,393.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

