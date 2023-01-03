Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Koito Manufacturing Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of KOTMY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.88. 104,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,454. Koito Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68.
Koito Manufacturing Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koito Manufacturing (KOTMY)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.