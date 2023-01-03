Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Koito Manufacturing Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KOTMY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.88. 104,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,454. Koito Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68.

Koito Manufacturing Company Profile

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

