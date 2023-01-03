Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Down to $8.64

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $7.88. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 960 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Korea Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Korea Electric Power Trading Down 10.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.