Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Down to $8.64

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $7.88. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 960 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Korea Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Korea Electric Power Trading Down 10.5 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.73.
Korea Electric Power Company Profile
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.
