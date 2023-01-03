KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Position Raised by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,048,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $25,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,459,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,612,000 after buying an additional 993,218 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,110,000 after buying an additional 2,237,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,926,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,624,000 after buying an additional 2,845,575 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 562.0% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,368,000 after buying an additional 2,810,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,149,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.86. 675,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,191,361. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $39.80.

