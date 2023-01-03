Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the November 30th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Kuke Music Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KUKE traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. 7,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kuke Music has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

Get Kuke Music alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kuke Music

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kuke Music stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Kuke Music as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kuke Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuke Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.