KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Update

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 82,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KVH Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,871,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,444 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,830,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,925,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 13.0% during the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 74,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in KVH Industries in the second quarter valued at $2,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on KVH Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James downgraded KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

KVH Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KVHI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,351. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. KVH Industries has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $195.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.59.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $35.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. Analysts forecast that KVH Industries will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

