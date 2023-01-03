Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of LIFZF stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.83. 4,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,268. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

