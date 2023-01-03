Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Short Interest Up 16.0% in December

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 896,500 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 213,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LE. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 37.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Lands’ End Stock Up 4.9 %

Lands’ End Company Profile

NASDAQ LE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,590. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

