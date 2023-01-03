Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Short Interest Update

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,270,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 17,000,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.8 %

LVS stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 292,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $49.73.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

