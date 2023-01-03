Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Short Interest Update

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,115,800 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 1,004,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,231.6 days.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.4 %

LRCDF traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.86. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $35.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCDF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.