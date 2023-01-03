Legend of RPS Price Hits $0.14 (LRPS)

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Legend of RPS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Legend of RPS has a total market capitalization of $135.47 million and $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Legend of RPS has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Legend of RPS Token Profile

Legend of RPS’s genesis date was August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. Legend of RPS’s official website is rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official message board is medium.com/@rpsgame.world.

Buying and Selling Legend of RPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Legend of RPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Legend of RPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

