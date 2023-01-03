Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Short Interest Up 12.0% in December

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the November 30th total of 7,610,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 873,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE LEG traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $32.63. 1,049,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,044. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.76. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

