Lido DAO Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.01 Billion (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00007315 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $18.08 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,670,464 tokens. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

