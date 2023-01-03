Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Achieves Market Cap of $4.12 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $4.12 billion and approximately $5.88 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,180.61 or 0.07086770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,846,495 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,845,323.70647971 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,192.24203039 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $7,569,179.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

