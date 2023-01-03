Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,900 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 226,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Lifetime Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 370,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 201,482 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 625,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 27,099 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LCUT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lifetime Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Lifetime Brands Trading Down 2.2 %

LCUT stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $186.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.04 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently -36.17%.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

