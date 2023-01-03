Lincoln Capital LLC Has $379,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.23.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE WFC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,440,130. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $159.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

