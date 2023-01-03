Lincoln Capital LLC Purchases 115 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $336.55. The company had a trading volume of 16,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,208. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.86. The firm has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $473.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.