Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 78 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Linde comprises 1.2% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Capital International Investors raised its position in Linde by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,317 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Linde by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,864,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,346 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Linde by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,754 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Linde by 353.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,869,000 after acquiring an additional 902,512 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,112,000 after purchasing an additional 703,724 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.35.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $9.02 on Tuesday, reaching $317.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,005. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $156.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

