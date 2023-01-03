Linear (LINA) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.08 Million

Linear (LINA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $49.85 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Linear has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 58.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00463645 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.05 or 0.02230223 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,936.04 or 0.29668517 BTC.

About Linear

Linear was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

