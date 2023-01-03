Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Lipocine to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Lipocine Trading Down 0.2 %

Lipocine stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.60. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lipocine Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

