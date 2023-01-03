Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Lipocine to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Lipocine Trading Down 0.2 %
Lipocine stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.60. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56.
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.
