Litecoin Cash Hits One Day Volume of $151.54 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $151.54 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 773,759,981 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 773,716,887.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00273503 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $233.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.