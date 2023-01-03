Litecoin Cash Hits One Day Volume of $151.54 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $151.54 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 773,759,981 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 773,716,887.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00273503 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $233.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

