Litecoin Cash Tops One Day Volume of $192.27 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $192.27 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 773,777,481 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 773,716,887.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00273503 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $233.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

