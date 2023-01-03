Litecoin Cash Tops One Day Volume of $192.27 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $192.27 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 773,777,481 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 773,716,887.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00273503 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $233.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
