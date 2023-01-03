Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Short Interest Update

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,225,600 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the November 30th total of 1,356,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 197.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$124.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $89.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.46. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $95.55.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.