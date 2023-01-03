L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,100 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 261,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,971.0 days.

L’Occitane International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCCTF remained flat at $3.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. L’Occitane International has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

About L’Occitane International

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails various natural and organic ingredient-based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare, haircare, body and bath, makeup, floral water, beauty oils, and other products.

