L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,100 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 261,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,971.0 days.
L’Occitane International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LCCTF remained flat at $3.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. L’Occitane International has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.
About L’Occitane International
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L’Occitane International (LCCTF)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for L'Occitane International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Occitane International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.