Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Shares Down 23.8%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) shares were down 23.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 193,439 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 716% from the average daily volume of 23,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
Logiq Trading Down 23.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.
About Logiq
Logiq, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology.
