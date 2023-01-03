LogiTron (LTR) Trading 12.3% Higher This Week

LogiTron (LTR) traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. LogiTron has a market capitalization of $601.92 million and approximately $0.01 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LogiTron has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LogiTron token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LogiTron Token Profile

LogiTron’s launch date was March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here. LogiTron’s official website is logitron.io.

LogiTron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.”

