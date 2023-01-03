LooksRare Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, LooksRare has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. LooksRare has a market cap of $72.93 million and $3.15 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000928 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

