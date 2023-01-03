Luceco (LON:LUCE) Trading 3.9% Higher

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 108.91 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.23). 409,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 373,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.20 ($1.18).

Luceco Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 93.37. The stock has a market cap of £164.02 million and a PE ratio of 927.27.

Insider Activity at Luceco

In other Luceco news, insider John Hornby purchased 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.18 ($2,165.28).

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

