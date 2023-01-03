LUKSO Price Tops $7.98 on Exchanges (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for approximately $7.98 or 0.00047325 BTC on major exchanges. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $119.31 million and $1.05 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 28% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002826 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00464974 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.02221890 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.10 or 0.29753592 BTC.
About LUKSO
LUKSO was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso.
Buying and Selling LUKSO
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.
