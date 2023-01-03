Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.98

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 16 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Luther Burbank to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $561.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 51.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 447.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 242.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank during the third quarter worth about $130,000. 13.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

