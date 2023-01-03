Magic Internet Money Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.93 Billion (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $358,754.09 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Magic Internet Money alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 62.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00464142 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $371.48 or 0.02229608 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,948.38 or 0.29700330 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magic Internet Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magic Internet Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.