Maiar DEX Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $54.38 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $54.38 million and $54,477.13 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00013368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00039311 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00019281 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00230205 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001776 USD and is up 2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $99,512.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

