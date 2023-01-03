Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.36.

Insider Activity

Marriott International Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.23. 16,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.